Learning series begins Thursday

WAVERLY -- Gerri Perreault, former chair of the American Democracy Project, will discuss the interrelated issues of lies, secrets and self-deception during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday.

Perreault will also share more about how lies take away one’s power to choose, sometimes with lethal consequences, during her session, titled “Deception: Lies, Secrets and Self-Deception in Personal, Professional and Public Life.”

Classes continue March 19 and 26 and April 2 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions. The series will conclude in April with “TranscendentArt and Artistson Film and Art.”

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.

