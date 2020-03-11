Learning series begins Thursday

WAVERLY -- Gerri Perreault, former chair of the American Democracy Project, will discuss the interrelated issues of lies, secrets and self-deception during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday.
Perreault will also share more about how lies take away one’s power to choose, sometimes with lethal consequences, during her session, titled “Deception: Lies, Secrets and Self-Deception in Personal, Professional and Public Life.”
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Classes continue March 19 and 26 and April 2 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions. The series will conclude in April with “TranscendentArt and Artistson Film and Art.”
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email
alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.
David Austin English Rose Emily Bronte
David Austin English Rose 'Emily Brontë' is an exceptionally beautiful, repeat-flowering rose with distinctive flat blooms. The flowers are a soft pink color with a subtle apricot hue. Sized 3.5-inches across, each flower has approximately 100 petals. The smaller central petals are a deeper rich apricot and surround a button eye, which unfurls to reveal deep-set stamens. It is deliciously fragrant, opening with a Tea scent that, over time, becomes more Old Rose with hints of lemon and grapefruit. The bushy shrub grows to about 4 feet tall by 3.5 feet wide. Its growth is strong and upright. It is particularly healthy. Grow in full sun or partial shade, with a minimum of four to five hours of good sun per day. Named for Emily Brontë, an English writer best known for her novel, Wuthering Heights, published in 1847.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES PHOTO
English Rose Emily Bronte - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Emily Brontë' is an exceptionally beautiful, repeat-flowering rose with distinctive flat blooms. The flowers are a soft pink color with a subtle apricot hue. Sized 3.5-inches across, each flower has approximately 100 petals. The smaller central petals are a deeper rich apricot and surround a button eye, which unfurls to reveal deep-set stamens. It is deliciously fragrant, opening with a Tea scent that, over time, becomes more Old Rose with hints of lemon and grapefruit. The bushy shrub grows to about 4 feet tall by 3.5 feet wide. Here, the white/magenta flowered companion plant is astrantia.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES PHOTO
David Austin English Rose Emily Bronte
David Austin English Rose 'Emily Brontë' is planted with Linaria purpurea (toadflax), white foxgloves and blue perennial geranium. 'Emily Brontë' is a particularly healthy, repeat-flowering rose with distinctive flat blooms. The flowers are a soft pink color with a subtle apricot hue. Sized 3.5-inches across, each flower has approximately 100 petals. The smaller central petals are a deeper rich apricot and surround a button eye, which unfurls to reveal deep-set stamens. Over time, its delicious Tea fragrance evolves to Old Rose with hints of lemon and grapefruit. The bushy shrub grows to about 4 feet tall by 3.5 feet wide. Its growth is strong and upright.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Tottering-by-Gently - David Austin Roses
English Rose 'Tottering-by-Gently' produces masses of single yellow flowers held in large, open sprays. It blooms in flushes from early summer till frost. The flower is simple, with 5 petals surrounding golden stamens. Each flower is about 2.5 inches across. The soft yellow color pales prettily over time. The fragrance is a light-medium musk with fresh notes of orange peel. If not deadheaded it will produce a fine crop of large, long lasting, orange-red hips. The bush grows to approximately 4 feet tall by 4 feet wide, depending on climate and pruning. Here, 'Tottering-by-Gently' is paired with Patrinia punctiflora, a perennial with yellow-green flower heads on tall reddish stems that blooms July to September.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
David Austin English Rose Tottering-by-Gently
David Austin English Rose 'Tottering-by-Gently' produces masses of single yellow flowers held in large, open sprays. It blooms freely, with repeat bloom from early summer till frost. The charming flower is simple, with 5 petals surrounding golden stamens. Each flower is about 2.5 inches across. The soft yellow color pales prettily over time. The fragrance is a light-medium musk with fresh notes of orange peel. If not deadheaded it will produce a very fine crop of large, long lasting, orange-red hips. It is a healthy shrub with rounded, branching growth that grows to approximately 4 feet tall by 4 feet wide, depending on climate and pruning. The orange-flowered companion plant is Helenium, a perennial prized for late summer and autumn color. Named for Tottering-by-Gently, a British cartoon series by artist Annie Tempest, which has appeared weekly, since 1993, in Country Life magazine.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Tottering-by-Gently - David Austin Roses
English Rose 'Tottering-by-Gently' produces masses of single yellow flowers held in large, open sprays. It blooms freely, with repeat bloom from early summer till frost. The flower is simple, with 5 petals surrounding golden stamens. Each flower is about 2.5 inches across. The soft yellow color pales prettily over time. The fragrance is a light-medium musk with fresh notes of orange peel. If not deadheaded it will produce a fine crop of large, long lasting, orange-red hips. The bush grows to approximately 4 feet tall by 4 feet wide, depending on climate and pruning. The lilac-mauve companion plant is Phlox paniculata, which blooms July through September.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
David Austin English Rose Tottering-by-Gently
David Austin English Rose 'Tottering-by-Gently' produces masses of single yellow flowers held in large, open sprays. It blooms freely, with repeat bloom from early summer till frost. The charming flower is simple, with 5 petals surrounding golden stamens. Each flower is about 2.5 inches across. The soft yellow color pales prettily over time. The fragrance is a light-medium musk with fresh notes of orange peel. If not deadheaded it will produce a very fine crop of large, long lasting, orange-red hips. It is a healthy shrub with rounded, branching growth that grows to approximately 4 feet tall by 4 feet wide, depending on climate and pruning. The purple companion plant is teasel, a biennial.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES PHOTO
Teasing Georgia - David Austin English Rose
'Teasing Georgia' is an elegant English Rose with yellow flowers of a particularly pleasing cupped formation. Each flower has approximately 110 petals.The central petals are a rich deep yellow, while the outer petals fall back, fading to palest yellow. Its award-winning fragrance is a medium to strong Tea rose scent. The growth is strong but graceful, superb as a bush or as a climber. It is a repeat-bloomer with excellent health and disease-resistance. Grows to 4 ft tall by 3 1/2 feet wide or 8 ft as a climber. RHS "Award of Garden Merit."(David Austin 1998, Ausbaker). Shown with w/ Achillea Paprika
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
Lady of Shalott - David Austin English Rose
David Austin English Rose 'Lady of Shalott' is one of the most reliable and hardy English Roses. It has chalice-shaped blooms filled with loosely arranged petals. Each petal has a salmon pink upper side that contrasts beautifully with the golden-yellow reverse side. The Tea Rose fragrance has hints of spiced apple and cloves. The bush grows to 5 feet tall by 4 feet wide.'Lady of Shalott' is seen with blue companion Nepeta 'Kitkat' and Achillea 'Feuerland' (yarrow) in evolving shades of red, burnt orange, brownish-yellow.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Roses Lady of Shalott, Grace - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Roses 'Grace' and 'Lady of Shalott' are lovely together in a massed planting with ornamental grasses. Apricot-colored 'Grace' tops out at approximately 4 feet tall and 4 feet wide, while deep orange-salmon-yellow 'Lady of Shalott' stands 5 feet tall by 4 feet wide. Companion plants include: Geum 'Lady Strathenden' (yellow flowers) and perennial grasses Sesleria autumnalis (in foreground) Calamagrostis 'Karl Foerster' (taller in rear).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES PHOTO
English Rose The Dark Lady - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'The Dark Lady' has dark, dusky crimson flowers with an Old Rose scent. The bush grows 4 feet tall by 4 feet wide. 'The Dark Lady' is seen with pink companion plant Geranium (cranesbill).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES PHOTO
English Rose Roald Dahl - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Roald Dahl’ blooms its heart out from late spring till well into autumn.The flower color is perfectly peach, a shade considered particularly useful in garden design as it mixes well with flowers of nearly all colors -- even strong pink and strong yellow. The heady fragrance is a medium-strong Tea with leafy elements and dark fruit notes. 'Roald Dahl' is seen with late-season companion Crocosmia 'Peach Sunrise'.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Pat Austin - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Pat Austin' has magnificent bright, coppery-orange blooms and a warm Tea fragrance. The bush grows 4 feet tall by 3.5 feet wide. David Austin named the beautiful variety in honor of his wife, a talented scupltor. 'Pat Austin' is seen with blue companion plant Nepeta (catmint).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Princess Alexandra of Kent - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Princess Alexandra of Kent' has unusually large flowers in a warm, glowing pink. The blooms have a delicious fresh Tea fragrance which, interestingly, changes completely to lemon as the flower ages – eventually taking on additional hints of blackcurrants. It is very healthy and grows to 5 feet tall by 4 feet wide. 'Princess Alexandra of Kent' is seen with blue companion Phacelia tanacetifolia (the annual lacy phacelia or blue tansy).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Grace - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Grace' has apricot-colored flowers that mix beautifully with other flower colors, especially dark reds and purples.The fragrance is a delicious, warm and sensuous Tea Rose. The bush grows to 4 feet feet tall by 4 feet wide. 'Grace' is seen with purple companion plant Nepeta 'Kit Kat' (catmint).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Golden Celebration - David Austin Roses
English Rose 'Golden Celebration' is one of the most fragrant of all English Roses, 'Golden Celebration' is known for its magnificent, tea-scented blooms, often featuring hints of sauterne wine, splashed with strawberry notes. It is repeat flowering with exceptionally large cupped flowers that are beautifully formed and full petaled in a rich, golden yellow color. The bush grows to 4 feet ½ tall by 4 ½ feet wide. As a climber it grows to 8 feet to 10 feet tall. 'Golden Celebration' is seen with a late-season companion plant, Knautia macedonia (knautia).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Gertrude Jekyll - David Austin Roses
English Rose 'Gertrude Jekyll' has a strong, beautifully rounded perfume considered by many to be the quintessential Old Rose fragrance. It is repeat-flowering with large rosette-shaped flowers in rich glowing deep pink. The bush grows to 5 feet tall by 3½ feet wide. As a climber, it grows 8 to 10 feet tall. 'Gertrude Jekyll' is seen with with pink companion Geranium (cransebill).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Gentle Hermione - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Gentle Hermione' has shallow-cupped flowers of softest blush pink. The fragrance is a strong warm myrrh. Here 'Gentle Hermione' is seen nestled among blades of Miscanthus sinensis 'Morning Light'.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Crown Princess Margareta - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Crown Princess Margareta' bears neat, fragrant apricot-orange rosettes and blooms with exceptional freedom and regularity. Depending on the climate where planted, it grows as a shrub up to 6 feet tall or a climber up to 12 feet in height. Its fruity fragrance is medium strong. 'Crown Princess Margareta' is seen with very useful blue companion plant Geranium (cranesbill), in foreground.
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Corvedale - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Corvedale' has open-cupped mid-pink flowers with prominent stamens. The bush grows 5 feet tall by 5 feet wide. Its fragrance is a strong myrrh scent.'Corvedale' is seen with blue companion plant Geranium (cranesbill).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
English Rose Boscobel - David Austin Roses
David Austin English Rose 'Boscobel' ‘Boscobel’ has beautifully formed flowers in a rich salmon coloring that evolves to a rich, deep pink. The delightful, medium to strong myrrh fragrance has a hawthorn character with hints of elderflower, pear and almond. ‘Boscobel’ forms an upright, medium-sized shrub that is strong and healthy with dark green, glossy foliage. 'Boscobel' is seen with companion plants, including: white Achillea (yarrow), pink Phlox paniculata 'Sweet Summer Sensation' (phlox, center back) and pink Physostegia virginiana (obedient plant, back left).
DAVID AUSTIN ROSES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter