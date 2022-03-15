Learn to plant, prune fruit trees at Bremer County Extension program

WAVERLY -- Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach is presenting a free, hands-on learning session on planting and pruning fruit trees from 5 to 6 p.m. March 24 at the Waverly Community Sharing Garden Orchard at Seventh Avenue SW and Third Street SW.

The program is free and open to the public, with a donation of non-perishable food for area food pantries.

Presenters are Ron Lenth, Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach director and orchard manager, and Patrick O’Malley, ISU Extension horticulturalist. Participants will practice their new skills on the orchard.

For more detaills, contact Bremer ISU Extension office in Tripoli at 319-882-4275, or email: rlenth@iastate.edu.

