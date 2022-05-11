Learn more about dementia in session on May 20

WATERLOO –Learn more about dementia, living with the disease and tips for communicating with someone who has dementia at a free Dementia Friends on May 20.

The session is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the YWCA, 425 Lafayette St.

It is sponsored by Dementia Friends, an initiative that is now underway in Iowa in conjunction with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

To register, contact Christine Zmolek at 319-231-6111.

