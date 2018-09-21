Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Denver, Ia. Public Library

DENVER — The Denver Public Library will offer a class on Goodreads at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Goodreads is an online social network for readers. The site lets people see what books friends are reading and track books they are reading, have read, or want to read. Goodreads offers thousands of book reviews and creates a personalized list of book recommendations for users based on their reading preferences.

The site is free to use. The class will teach participants how to set up an account and start keeping their own book lists. The instructor will explain how to use the various features of the app as well.

There is no charge for the class but those interested are asked to sign up by calling or emailing the library at 984-5140 or kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.

The seven libraries of Bremer County offer free technology classes at each library site. Topics include basic computer skills, digital photo storage and editing, online safety, and more. For a complete listing of classes available this fall, pick up a brochure or contact any Bremer County library.

