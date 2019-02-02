WATERLOO – Residents and businesses are starting to find water leaks now that pipes that burst in freezing temperatures last week are starting to thaw.
Waterloo firefighters were called to three or four addresses with leaks on both Thursday and Friday, said Battalion Chief Mike Moore. Another call came in before 8 a.m. Saturday.
“I’m afraid this is just the beginning,” Moore said. “As thing thaw out, more leaky pipes will be discovered.”
He suspects the weekend will be particularly bad for leaks.
On Friday, fire crews were called when a leak in the vacant Sears section of Crossroads Mall seeped into the neighboring Gordman’s department store, firefighters said.
There was also a burst pipe at the former Hy-Vee grocery store at 4000 University Ave. that dumped a lot of water, although damage was limited because the building is empty, Moore said.
In Cedar Falls, firefighters have been called to leaks in two apartment buildings in the past 72 hours. One was problem with an internal line, and crews shut of water service to limit the damage and notified the building’s maintenance workers. The other break was in an apartment building’s sprinkler system, according to Cedar Falls fire officials.
