WATERLOO -- A leak somewhere in the city's inflatable bladder dam means the dam probably won't be able to be inflated for the summer boating season on the Cedar River.
Waterloo City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the leak was discovered Thursday during normal maintenance. It's somewhere in Bay 3, he said, but no one's quite sure where -- or how big the leak is.
"We know it's losing air, we just don't know exactly where it's losing air from," Knutson said. "So until we get a contractor in there to start working on it, we just have no idea of what it's going to cost or how soon we can get it fixed."
Since it was installed in 2009, the City of Waterloo has inflated the bladder dam in the Cedar River between Park Avenue and Fourth Street, raising the level of the river by about 4 feet and providing insurance against low river levels for summer boaters.
The bladder dam is usually inflated in June and deflated in October.
The Cedar River is still able to be boated on -- Thursday's river level in Waterloo was at 7.78 feet -- but Knutson said boaters this year would be advised to be more careful than in years past. A hot, dry summer with little rain could prove disastrous for Cedar River boaters all the way up to Highway 58.
"With less water this summer, the river's naturally gonna drop more," he said. "It's hard to tell how much water there's going to be through the summer and into the fall. With the dam up, we always knew what the depth was going to be."
The new fiscal year for the city begins July 1, and Knutson does not have this unexpected expense in his budget. He won't even have a price estimate until a contractor can be paid to inspect the leak.
"We just don't know. We've got some suspicions, but we won't know until can get a contractor in there," he said. "It's just a bad conundrum."
Who would have thought Waterloo would buy a river balloon that wouldn't last forever?
Another waste of taxpayer money, that keeps on costing the taxpayer.
