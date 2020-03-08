League Suffrage Panel is March 28

WATERLOO -- The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties is hosting a brunch and suffrage panel from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the YWCA in Waterloo. The public may attend. Cost is $12, payable at the door.

A panel discussion will address “Hard Won, Not Done: Achievements and Challenges," will focus on the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

Panel members are Michael Blackwell, director emeritus, University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education; Cate Palczewski, UNI communication studies professor; Paul Pate, Iowa secretary of state; and Jayme Renfro, UNI political science assistant professor. Panel Chair is Yeshi Abebe, a member of the league board.

To register for brunch and panel, RSVP to Cindy Wells at cjwsews@mchsi.com or call (319) 404-7308.

The league will nominate one or two teachers for a Harvard Civics workshop Aug. 16-18, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

To be eligible, teachers (grades 9-12) must teach U.S. history, government or civics and agree to teach at least four democracy cases in their classrooms and conduct one case as a community event with the local league.