League Suffrage Panel is March 28

WATERLOO -- The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties is hosting a brunch and suffrage panel from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the YWCA in Waterloo. The public may attend. Cost is $12, payable at the door.
A panel discussion will address “Hard Won, Not Done: Achievements and Challenges," will focus on the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
Panel members are Michael Blackwell, director emeritus, University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education; Cate Palczewski, UNI communication studies professor; Paul Pate, Iowa secretary of state; and Jayme Renfro, UNI political science assistant professor. Panel Chair is Yeshi Abebe, a member of the league board.
To register for brunch and panel, RSVP to Cindy Wells at cjwsews@mchsi.com or call (319) 404-7308.
The league will nominate one or two teachers for a Harvard Civics workshop Aug. 16-18, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
To be eligible, teachers (grades 9-12) must teach U.S. history, government or civics and agree to teach at least four democracy cases in their classrooms and conduct one case as a community event with the local league.
Expenses will be paid when teachers reach Cambridge. In cases where local funding for travel is not available, they may apply to the project for these costs.
Teachers who are nominated will submit an essay that addresses why the teacher wants to join the initiative. For more details and to make teacher nominations, contact Gerri at 268-0936 (or geraldine.perreault@gmail.com) by Saturday.
