Leader Valley announces new 'Leadership & Legacy Scholarship' for minority students with college plans

CEDAR FALLS — Applications will be available this spring for a new Leadership & Legacy Scholarship that benefits minority high school students who plan to attend college.

CBE Companies owner and chairman Tom Penaluna and his wife, Ginger, are sponsoring the annual opportunity as well as leadership training. There’s a special emphasis on any student who’s attended a school with the Leader in Me initiative through Leader Valley, a nonprofit preparing students in the Cedar Valley for life and as future members of the workforce.

Students qualify if entering their freshman year of college in the fall and, if chosen, will be given up to $2,500 a year for four years. Additionally, the scholarship will provide students with access to summer leadership seminars.

“Leader Valley’s ‘Leader in Me’ initiative prepares students with employability and leadership skills regardless of their race, religion, or socio-economic backgrounds,” said Penaluna. “Ginger and I hope this scholarship fund will help create a better environment for those disadvantaged minority students after they graduate to come back to the Cedar Valley and help our community become more inclusive, which will open doors to new thinking and enriching lives.”

Madelyn Ridgeway, CBE’s director of diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging, indicated it will “level the playing field, and give our emerging leaders needed support and encouragement as they begin their college and professional careers.” In 2020, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area was named the worst place in the country for African Americans to live by the website 24/7 Wall St.

Penaluna has played a key role the last decade in growing Leader Valley and received the program’s Legacy Award earlier this month. The scholarship furthers his ongoing commitment to providing diverse and inclusive opportunities to traditionally under-served groups with a focus on Cedar Valley’s African American community.

CBE Companies is a national service provider specializing in innovative accounts receivable management and call center solutions.

For more information, go online to www.bit.ly/LeadershipandLegacyScholars.

