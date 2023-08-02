DES MOINES — The University of Northern Iowa’s Samantha Heyer is the recipient of the 2023 LCS Foundation University Scholarship. Heyer was selected to receive the scholarship by the UNI School of Applied Human Services scholarship committee. The scholarship supports students passionate about the senior living industry.

Beginning her education at UNI as a biology major, Heyer found a desire for meaningful connections and serving individuals within her community.

“I was immediately drawn to the aging population and to those living with dementia,” says Heyer. “It can be a scary season of life, but with an educated community and support system it is possible to have a high quality of life after a diagnosis of dementia.”

Heyer’s experience has been enhanced through Professor Elaine Eshbaugh and other in the UNI gerontology program. “I have had a great opportunity to work at the Dementia Simulation House where we simulate what it might be like to live with dementia. We take pride in educating the community, building empathy, and empowering those living with dementia.”

Heyer is triple majoring in biology, public health, and gerontology with a minor in chemistry

The LCS Foundation has established a strong partnership with UNI to support the continued education of students pursuing degrees in the senior living industry. Through the program, university scholarships are awarded annually. Other schools where scholarships are in place include Northwood University and the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire.