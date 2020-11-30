Lawsuit: Tyson managers lied to interpreters about dangers of COVID-19 in Waterloo plant

WATERLOO -- Senior managers at Tyson Foods' Waterloo pork processing plant lied to interpreters about the scope of coronavirus dangers at the facility, the latest complaint in a federal lawsuit alleges.

Tyson Senior Director of Media Relations Gary Mickelson declined to comment on the new allegation, reported by the Des Moines Register, and other claims in the amended lawsuit. He pointed out that the company took steps this spring to try to slow the spread of the virus at the 2,800-employee plant. It employs significant numbers of immigrant workers.

The amended suit, filed on behalf of the families of five Tyson workers who died from COVID-19, say plant manager Tom Hart and human resources director James Hook told interpreters during an April meeting that the building had "no confirmed cases" and that Black Hawk County Health Department employees had "cleared" the plant.

In fact, employees had tested positive for the virus, according to the amended suit, filed in U.S. District Court on Nov. 24. It also says Black Hawk County health officials had not cleared the plant and that they were advocating to close the building.

