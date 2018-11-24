Try 3 months for $3
Winneshiek Medical Center

DECORAH -- On Saturday afternoon, the Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah received a threat by phone.

The hospital reported on Facebook that the threat was immediately reported to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

"We are working with law enforcement and taking precautions necessary at this time. There is no immediate safety concern to patients, staff or the public. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the situation," according to the statement.

Officials said the emergency room was still operating under normal conditions and continuing to accept patients.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments