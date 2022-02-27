Law enforcement candidates in short supply in Cedar Valley, across US

Local law enforcement agencies continue to struggle to keep their ranks filled.

As of late January, the Waterloo Police Department had nine open officer positions and a civil service list of only eight approved applicants that might be able to fill them. That is if the candidates haven’t already moved on and found work elsewhere.

Either way, the department has asked to compile a new civil service list — a process that takes months — to round out the remaining vacancy, or vacancies, and prepare for future openings.

“It takes us a good three months between the time that we advertise, collect applications, do the physical testing, the medical testing, and get an actual certified list,” said Capt. David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department.

Police leaders across the county have experienced a shortage of people interested in entering their ranks, in part because of the George Floyd effect, a backlash against law enforcement in the wake of the racial justice movement.

Unlike most career fields, hiring for law enforcement is a long, involved process. Candidates have to pass a physical fitness test, written tests, a background check and interviews before they are placed on a list with other applicants.

When an agency has an opening, the department has to hire from that list, which is good for a year.

After hiring, the applicant has to attend a 16-week state law enforcement academy. Following the academy, they begin a field training program and are paired with an experienced officer for another 16 weeks and gradually begin taking on responsibilities until they are able to work alone.

The Waterloo Police Department used to compile a civil service list about once a year. The most recent list was burned through in about four months.

With fewer people applying for the job, the Waterloo Police Department has added a $5,000 signing bonus.

“We are talking about increasing that because other agencies are paying up to $15,000,” Mohlis said.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office has had a similar issue retaining staff. But Sheriff Tony Thompson said he isn’t interested in offering bonuses for people who join.

“That seems a little counterintuitive. What we’re focusing on is the incentivizing of our staff, so we make it more appealing to work here,” Thompson said.

The Sheriff’s Office staffing had been about down about 10% for a period in 2021 but made strides in recent months. It is now down about 10 spots for a 140-person agency.

“We are doing a little bit better, and we have one in the hopper who’s going to be hired, so we will be nine down. We are slowly gaining back, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Thompson said in January.

The Sheriff’s Office has less of an issue hiring staff. A few years ago, the agency began hiring civilian corrections workers to replace full, sworn deputies to staff the county jail, the largest part of the office’s operations.

Civilian jailers don’t need to be drawn from a civil service list or graduate from the law enforcement academy, so the onboarding process is faster — around just under a month.

“We have an open, revolving applicant window, so they can apply anytime,” Thompson said. “The civilians tend to be a little bit easier to hire.”

When a patrol, investigations or civil process deputy leaves, it’s only a matter of replacing them with a jail deputy and rolling a civilian into the resulting jail vacancy.

At some point, the number of deputies and civilian jailers will even out, and replacing a deputy will meaning hiring a new deputy, Thompson said.

On the other side of public safety in Waterloo, the fire department isn’t seeing staff reconsidering their careers in the way some police officers have. When firefighters leave, it’s usually to join another department, said Pat Treloar, chief of Waterloo Fire Rescue.

“The newer millennials, they tend to move around a little more than, say, my generation. We have had younger people who left to go to other departments. They’re not leaving the fire service. They’ve gone out of state or they’ve gone to Des Moines or a larger department,” Treloar said.

The department is currently down one firefighter, and it has a decent chance of filling the vacancy with its current civil service list.

Even so, the department — much like law enforcement — is seeing a shrinking interest in people choosing fire service as a career.

“When we do a recruitment, we are seeing less applicants,” Treloar said.

In the past, Waterloo Fire Rescue would easily draw 300 applicants vying for a chance to get on the civil service list. Now it is lucky if 100 people apply, Treloar said.

