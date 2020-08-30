Laurie Walker likes getting to know her patients as people

Walker ensures her colleagues also are recognized for their hard work by organizing card signings, potlucks and gatherings to “show people they’re important.”

“I can’t believe I’m so lucky to have a job that I love,” she said, noting she has wanted to be a nurse since the third grade. “If you can leave at the end of the day and know everyone of your patients are happy, then it makes my day so much better.”

Walker’s advice to new nurses is to take advantage of any opportunities along the way. “They might take a little bit of time out of your day, but it makes a world of difference to the patients.”

Walker also has served as a trainer for new computer systems at MercyOne and Sartori.

She has two sons and seven grandchildren she loves to spend time with, including vacations with her siblings in northern Minnesota. She enjoys reading and fishing as well as sewing. Walker has made more than 200 masks for family, friends and co-workers during the coronavirus pandemic, many adorned with her favorite teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m of retirement age, but I don’t want to retire, so I’m still here,” she said. “I like my job. It’s kind of the fabric of who I am.”

