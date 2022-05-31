Laura Skillen: Nurse finds her niche, 'sets high bar' at Cedar Valley Hospice

Fourteenth in series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WAVERLY — Laura Skillen stepped onto her career path at 7 years old.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse. I love helping people, and it’s challenging and different from day to day. I don’t sit in an office all day. I love what I do,” said Skillen, who became a nurse 38 years ago.

As clinical services manager for Cedar Valley Hospice in the Waverly and Grundy Center offices, she oversees the staff — “I’m available 24/7 for my staff,” and assists with admissions and working with patients.

“When it comes to dedication to the Cedar Valley Hospice mission, there isn’t anyone who excels more than Laura. As clinical services manager, she oversees both the Waverly and Grundy Office staff. She is an inspirational manager who is always willing to jump in and help wherever needed with patients, on-call, admissions and being available to staff, all while managing her own responsibilities,” said colleague Angie Mohn, an RN staff nurse for Cedar Valley Hospice.

Mohn nominated Skillen for the Courier’s Top Nurses award. Skillen was surprised to learn that she was one of 15 Cedar Valley nurses chosen for the award. When she heard the news, she cried.

“I was so honored. Nothing like this has ever happened to me. To think the staff thought that much of me to nominate me was wonderful,” Skillen said.

“We have a great staff. Cedar Valley Hospice is great to work for, and this is what I love. I can’t imagine working for any other organization.”

While attending Plainfield High School, she began working as a nurse aide. She was 16. “I loved it and decide to go to nursing school,” Skillen said.

She earned her degree at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City. One of her sisters and two nieces are nurses. “A couple of sisters were nurse aides, so I knew what I was getting into.”

Skillen worked at both Allen and Covenant hospitals in Waterloo, and was director of nursing at a nursing home before finding her niche in hospice care. She has worked at Cedar Valley Hospice for 16 years.

Helping people at the end of their life journey takes both compassion and stamina, said Skillen. “It is not for the weak of heart. People are there to celebrate a newborn’s life. It should be the same when you are dying, no matter how long you’ve lived. It’s rewarding to help people through that journey.”

When talking through different patient scenarios with her staff, Skillen said one constant is to “meet the patient and their family where they are at in the journey. Not everybody is ready for us. Maybe the body is ready, but the mind and spirit are not. We aren’t here to dash anyone’s hope. We’re here as added support and help on this journey,” she explained.

“It’s a tumultuous situation for families. If we can help them, then we’ve done our job. And we do it well at Cedar Valley Hospice.”

Mohn praised Skillen for taking time to offer her staff and others “support and words of kindness. She does above and beyond daily to make sure the needs of everyone she encounters are met. On top of all of her duties, she is an excellent educator. With over 16 years of experience in the field, she never misses an opportunity to share her wealth of knowledge with new staff, while helping others continue to learn and grow in their positions,” Mohn explained.

“Laura sets the bar high and leads by example, which motivates her staff to strive for the very best,” Mohn added.

Skillen describes her career as rewarding, but challenging. Her advice to other people interested in pursuing a nursing career is to accept that challenges come with every job.

“Don’t give up. And don’t go into it for the wrong reasons. Yes, it’s a good paying career, but if you don’t have the compassion and heart for it, you’re not going to be happy.”

She has been married to her husband John for 10 years. When it’s time to unwind, Skillen enjoys working with their Clydesdale horses on their acreage.

“It’s a nice escape for me and a good kind of getaway for whatever the day has been like,” Skillen added.

They have three step-children who live nearby and six grandchildren, who also keep them busy.

