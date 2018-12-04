WATERLOO — Food, dreidels, prayers and children from ages 7 to 13 singing Hebrew songs will be among activities at Sunday’s Hanukkah party, beginning at noon at the Sons of Jacob Synagogue, 411 Mitchell Ave.
“It’s a casual event, and a fun time to get together. Hanukkah is not considered major holiday in Judaism, but it falls between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we like to have fellowship and enjoy the holiday,” says Sarah Stokes, vice president of the SOJ board and religious school director.
The festival falls early this year, she notes. The Jewish calendar is set on a lunar cycle, and Hanukkah starts on the 25th day of the third month known as Kislev and lasts for eight days. The Gregorian calendar follows a solar cycle, so the date changes each year.
This year, the festival began at sunset Dec. 2 and will end at sunset on Monday. Although it’s called the “festival of lights,” Stokes says “it’s actually a festival of miracles. We’re celebrating less about the lights and more about the miracle of what happened in the Maccabean revolt.”
It commemorates the defeat of the Syrian Greek army by a group of Jewish warriors led by Judah the Maccabee. It also celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and the restoration of its menorah or lamp. When preparing to rededicate the temple, they could find only enough oil to light the temple for one day, but miraculously it lasted eight days.
“They were fighting for religious freedom,” Stokes says. That significance is not lost on the Jewish community, particularly after October’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. “Freedom has been the exception, not the rule, in human history. I think about how lucky we are to live in this country, and we can’t get complacent about our freedoms,” she explains.
Traditionally Hanukkah is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, prayer and fried foods. Latkes — potato pancakes fried in oil and eaten with applesauce or sour cream — and homemade doughnuts are on the menu.
Among activities will be the dreidel game which uses a four-sided spinning top. Each side has a Hebrew letter which together means “a great miracle occurred here,” Stokes explains.
There also is an optional gift exchange for those interested in participating.
The public may attend. For ticket information, go to www.sojonline.com.
