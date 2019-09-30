{{featured_button_text}}

Latino dancing, music and food were on full display in late spring in downtown Hampton.

Hosted by La Luz Hispana, the annual Gran Festival North Iowa offered many flavors of Hispanic culture for all ages.

The celebration included live music throughout the day, along with dance lessons led by members of Salsa Des Moines.

Inflatables, face painting and an animal petting zoo were available for the kids.

A long line formed at a food truck during a break in the entertainment to indulge in authentic street tacos and burritos.

Dozens of vendors filled Hampton City Park to offer Latino clothing and crafts, informational community booths and prizes throughout the day.

Gran Festival North Iowa is a yearly fundraiser for the non-profit organization La Luz Hispana, a community outreach center.

