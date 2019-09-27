WATERLOO – Fedon Petrides was a builder of bridges — between people as well as across distances.
“That’s a good analogy,” said Doug Schindel, a fellow engineer and protégé of Petrides, who died in March at age 89.
Petrides never sought to place his name on any structure in town.
Now, however, his friends and family decided it was time to have his name on one of the Waterloo structures with which he is most identified.
At a small gathering Thursday at the end of the landmark Fourth Street Bridge covered walkway on the east bank of the Cedar River, a plaque honoring Petrides’ contributions to Waterloo was unveiled.
It is a fitting location to honor the longtime Waterloo engineer, according to his widow.
“I am without words when thinking about the dedication of the plaque which is such a fitting tribute to Fedon and his iconic canopy – both loved and hated by the citizens!” Pat Petrides said.
Plagued with difficulties over its upkeep, it was renovated in 2017 after considerable controversy over its cost.
“It was panned for a long time but is now revered by everyone and shown on the daily (KWWL-TV) news every day as representing Waterloo,” said Donna Nelson of Nelson Properties.
Petrides’ engineering firm was one of Nelson’s first tenants after she took an ownership interest in another downtown landmark — the century-old Black’s Building — more than 30 years ago.
She said Petrides not only built bridges of concrete and steel, he saw the need to build bridges among people.
“I can remember years ago he talked about the people from other countries coming into our area in large numbers to be a part of our community,” Nelson said of Petrides, himself an immigrant born in Turkey to Greek parents. “He said with the growth of our industries they would be needed, and he was correct. And come they did, Bosnians, Burmese, Guatemalan, Mexican, etc.”
One of Thursday’s organizer was former Waterloo City Council member Bob Brown.
“There wasn’t a thing he couldn’t engineer above ground or below ground,” Brown said of Petrides. “He could have gone to any big city and been just as successful there as he was here.”
Ray Burfeind, former president of Covenant Medical Center, noted Petrides served on both the Schoitz Memorial Hospital board and later the Covenant board and after Schoitz merged with the former St. Francis Hospital.
“He offered the comment that when you build a bridge, you build from both sides, and the place where they come together is called the covenant,” Burfeind said. “So he liked the name from the perspective of an engineer. He put an engineer’s touch on it.”
Petrides emigrated to the United States in 1958. He was hired by Robert L. Brice & Associates in Waterloo, became a partner in 1963 and eventually sole owner.
His firm was on the ground floor of the massive public improvements downtown in the mid-1970s, including a new flood control system and bridges. In the 1980s and early ‘90s the firm was involved in the reconstruction of the metro highway and road system when Interstate 380 came to town.
Petrides retired in 1996. He lived long enough to see his centerpiece pedestrian bridge and its trademark canopy renovated.
Schindel agreed Petrides’ legacy extended beyond concrete and steel.
“I think the three most important things I learned from Fedon was his loyalty and personal involvement with all of our clients and staff, staying current and on the cutting edge of technology and being an active member of the communities we live and work in,” Schindel said.
