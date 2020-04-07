LaTanya Graves encourages everyone in Waterloo to 'do our part'

That directly informs the work she does, volunteer or otherwise. Besides Social Action Inc., which she’s been at since 2002, Graves has also been president of the Black Hawk County NAACP since 2015; helped found the 100 Strong Coalition in 2018, which serves to act on issues in the Waterloo Community School District; and has served as the Trojan United Booster Club secretary since last year.

Her list of accomplishments is long and impressive, beginning with her work as a church secretary in 1984 and expanding over the years to dozens of boards and community service assignments.

“I just enjoy giving back any way I can,” she said.

One of her passions is helping people navigate the criminal justice system, something that piqued her interest when she was getting her bachelor’s degree in human services from Upper Iowa University in 2010. She wrote a paper on the different sentences of two convicted drug offenders: A black man who received a 106-year prison sentence as a first-time drug offender, and a white man who received 40 years despite it being his second offense, and who “had way more money, drugs and guns,” Graves said.

“From that point on, I started advocating,” Graves said.