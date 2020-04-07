LaTanya Graves encourages everyone in Waterloo to 'do our part'

Reprinted from the Spring 2020 Inclusion Magazine.
WATERLOO — Instead of a typical nameplate, the nameplate on LaTanya Graves’ desk at Bakari Inc. says “This Girl Can.”
When I ask her about it, Graves points to another banner hanging on a wall that says, “This Girl Won’t Stop,” explaining they were both door prizes she won at a women’s conference.
They match her personality.
“I thought, ‘Wow, this fits me to a T,’” Graves said, filling out grant requests on her laptop on a cold Friday in February. “My philosophy is, if you put your mind to it and don’t stop, I believe you’ll succeed. Even when you have setbacks that prevent you from achieving a goal, that doesn’t mean give up.”
That’s what she tells teenagers she counsels at Bakari, part of Social Action Inc., where Graves is also secretary and event director.
“I tell them all the time that we all make mistakes, we all have issues that we’re dealing with,” she said. “The key is not letting that mistake hinder us from reaching our destiny.”
Her own life experiences have shaped her thinking over the decades.
Born in Paducah, Kentucky, Graves was four years old when she moved with her family to Waterloo. She doesn’t remember Kentucky, but remembers her family’s first home in Waterloo.
“To me, it was really diverse — we had blacks, Asians, whites,” Graves said.
One formative experience was when a childhood friend died in a swimming accident.
“It was a devastating blow,” she said. “I know people die, but as children you don’t experience that. It was just tragic for us.”
A happier memory was from the Wells family, who lived a block away in a big house and invited everyone in the neighborhood over for large Halloween parties.
“She was a foster mom and basically raised all the kids in the neighborhood,” Graves said. “She was basically a second parent to everybody.”
Both experiences informed Graves’ life going forward: Bad things can happen to anybody. But even strangers can have a positive impact.
In junior high, she stood up for a classmate who was being harassed, throwing a punch at the offending boy, which landed her in the principal’s office with a paddling but nary a regret. Another time, she walked out of her gym class to protest a change in the schedule and found her classmates had followed her.
“I always liked helping people, and standing up for people when somebody did something wrong,” Graves said. “I just feel people should do that: If you see someone is mistreating someone, you should stand up to them.”
That directly informs the work she does, volunteer or otherwise. Besides Social Action Inc., which she’s been at since 2002, Graves has also been president of the Black Hawk County NAACP since 2015; helped found the 100 Strong Coalition in 2018, which serves to act on issues in the Waterloo Community School District; and has served as the Trojan United Booster Club secretary since last year.
Her list of accomplishments is long and impressive, beginning with her work as a church secretary in 1984 and expanding over the years to dozens of boards and community service assignments.
“I just enjoy giving back any way I can,” she said.
One of her passions is helping people navigate the criminal justice system, something that piqued her interest when she was getting her bachelor’s degree in human services from Upper Iowa University in 2010. She wrote a paper on the different sentences of two convicted drug offenders: A black man who received a 106-year prison sentence as a first-time drug offender, and a white man who received 40 years despite it being his second offense, and who “had way more money, drugs and guns,” Graves said.
“From that point on, I started advocating,” Graves said.
Sentence disparities are a big focus, but so is the probation and work release system, which she said should be rehabilitating people. She also decried the fact Iowa is the lone state in the U.S. that continues to make former felons petition to get their right to vote back.
“People who have made mistakes, I just feel they deserve a second chance, especially when they’re released and doing everything that is required of them,” Graves said. “To me, it’s supposed to be corrective.”
Like other black leaders in Waterloo, Graves wasn’t surprised her city made the 24/7 Wall St. list of worst places to be black, pulling old articles and fliers out that showed forums on the topic from as far back as 1985. Her NAACP chapter continues to fight on that front.
“When you look at it, what has changed?” she asked. “Until white people aren’t afraid to stand up to racist coworkers or family and friends, then nothing’s going to change.”
But progress has happened, Graves said.
“What I am seeing is people coming together,” she said, noting she’s been to several forums that came out in the wake of that report. “It’s a wake-up call: OK, this report came out, and we’re going to hold you to it.”
Her focus is also on youth: As part of the 100 Strong Coalition, she’s advocated for more teachers and administrators of color in Waterloo’s schools, better treatment for the district’s staff and students, and programs to help parents.
“We just all have to do our part — for real,” Graves said.
