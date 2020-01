CEDAR FALLS — The classic and contemporary jazz group Last Moon Radio will present the next Second Sunday Concert on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken for the musicians.

Refreshments will be served afterwards.

