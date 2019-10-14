WAVERLY — The Larrabee Center will host its 16th annual fashion show fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waverly Country Club.
There will be a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, silent auction and raffle, live entertainment, a special Trinkets & Togs Boutique, and a fashion show featuring clients, employees, and community members modeling fashions from Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores.
Dr. Celina Peerman of the Peerman Group will be master of ceremony for this year’s event.
Admission is $5 and includes an entry into the raffle. Tickets are available for purchase at the Larrabee office, all thrift store locations and at the door the evening of the event. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each.
Silent auction items up for bid are at the Trinkets & Togs in Waverly and posted on the Larrabee Center’s Facebook Page.
All proceeds will benefit employment supports for youth and adults with disabilities in the community.
