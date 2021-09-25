 Skip to main content
Large tire fire contained at dairy farm in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- A call for a burning complaint at 5:22 p.m. Saturday at a dairy farm on East Orange Road turned out to be a large tire fire when responders arrived on scene.

"Upon arrival, the tires and a pile of feed were on fire. It originated from a trash fire," said J.J. Johnson, chief of Gilbertsville Fire and Rescue Company.

Firefighters put out a large tire fire Saturday evening at 2016 East Orange Road.

The fire was contained to the site of dozens of tires, away from any structures, at 2016 East Orange Street, the address of Blough Dairy Inc., which is described on its Facebook page as a fourth generation dairy farm.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from a few miles away. 

No one was injured, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Johnson said. 

Gilbertsville, La Porte City, and Hudson fire and rescue departments responded to the call. 

Firefighters put out a large tire fire Saturday evening at 2016 East Orange Road.
Firefighters put out a large tire fire Saturday evening at 2016 East Orange Road.
