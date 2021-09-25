Large tire fire contained at dairy farm in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A call for a burning complaint at 5:22 p.m. Saturday at a dairy farm on East Orange Road turned out to be a large tire fire when responders arrived on scene.

"Upon arrival, the tires and a pile of feed were on fire. It originated from a trash fire," said J.J. Johnson, chief of Gilbertsville Fire and Rescue Company.

The fire was contained to the site of dozens of tires, away from any structures, at 2016 East Orange Street, the address of Blough Dairy Inc., which is described on its Facebook page as a fourth generation dairy farm.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from a few miles away.

No one was injured, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Johnson said.

Gilbertsville, La Porte City, and Hudson fire and rescue departments responded to the call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.