Large structural fire erupts at new Waterloo amusement park site

WATERLOO -- First responders were called to a large structural fire shortly after 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the construction site of the new Lost Island Theme Park attraction on the south side of East Shaulis Road.

The blaze -- across from the Isle Casino Hotel -- could be seen from the street, and was still going strong at 8:20 p.m. Flames were still visible at 9:30 p.m. Access was extremely limited, and based on the dispatch, responders seemed to be having trouble getting to it. 

The attraction had been on track to open this summer.

