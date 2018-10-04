JEWELL (AP) — Road officials have closed a section of highway in central Iowa's Hamilton County after several drivers hit a massive sinkhole.
Iowa Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig said the 9-by-8 foot hole in Highway 69 north of Jewell was reported sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, after five vehicles had hit it.
Ludwig says only one minor injury was reported, when one driver's head hit his steering wheel.
Ludwig said he expects that stretch of road "to be shut down for some time to come."
