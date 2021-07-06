 Skip to main content
LaPorte man killed, two others injured in Cedar Rapids crash
LaPorte man killed, two others injured in Cedar Rapids crash

LaPORTE CITY -- A LaPorte City man is dead and two others were injured in a crash in Cedar Rapids on Monday.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, driver Charles Ryan Yochem, 29, died Tuesday morning at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was flown following the crash.

A passenger, Deanna Marie Fugate, 49, also of LaPorte City, was also transported to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics with serious injuries, and a another, 18-year-old Jasmine Keister of LaPorte, was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital for minor injuries and later released.

The crash happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday on Interstate 380 at the U.S. Highway 30 off ramp as Yochem was trying to merge and lost control when he tried to avoid another vehicle, according to Cedar Rapids police.

His Chevrolet Trailblazer rolled several times, ejecting Yochem and Fugate from the vehicle, police said.

