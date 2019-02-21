Try 1 month for 99¢

LANSING – A Lansing man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Monday.

Medics took 52-year-old Marty Roger Melcher to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon where he was pronounced dead, according to the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle happened at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Schweinfurth Road near the intersection with Village Creek Road about halfway between Lansing and Waukon.

Melcher was heading west when he apparently lost control of his vehicle, which entered the ditch and struck a tree.

Crews with the Waukon Fire Department and Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service responded to the accident, which remains under investigation.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

