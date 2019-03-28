WATERLOO — Setup of inside lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 from the Cedar River bridges to the Highway 20-Iowa Highway 21 interchange will occur from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
The inside lane closures are needed to construct median crossovers to allow traffic to be placed in a head-to-head lane configuration in the current westbound lanes. Once all Highway 20 traffic is in the westbound lanes, pavement removal and replacement will begin in the eastbound lanes. After the eastbound lanes are completed, work will begin on the westbound lanes in the same manner.
This project is scheduled for completion in mid-fall 2019.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seatbelts.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.
