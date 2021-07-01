Lane closures on U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo begin Tuesday

WATERLOO – Bridge joint replacement work on northbound and southbound U.S. 218 from Black Hawk Creek to northbound U.S. 63 in Waterloo will require lane closures beginning on Tuesday until late October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.

During this project, each joint replacement will be completed in stages so two lanes of traffic can be maintained. A portion of the paved shoulder will also be used in order to maintain two lanes of traffic. Digital message boards will be in place to provide motorists advanced notice of the work zone.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo

