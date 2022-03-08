Lane closure starts Monday at Cedar Heights-Greenhill roundabout

CEDAR FALLS -- Starting Monday, March 14, PCI will start with single lane closures for landscaping work in the middle of the new Cedar Heights Drive and Greenhill Road roundabout. Traffic will be maintained in all directions at this intersection. The lane closures will be in effect for approximately two months, depending on the weather.
If you want additional information about the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project, please visit the project webpage at www.cedarfalls.com/1630/Cedar-Heights-Dr-Reconstruction.