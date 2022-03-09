WATERLOO -- Effective immediately, the northbound right lane of U.S. Highway 63 from Martin Road to West Third Street, is closed to allow the contractor to install sanitary sewer in the ditch. Lane closure will be in place until Oct. 1.
Lane closure on northbound US 63
