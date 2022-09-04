 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Lane closure on Cedar Heights Drive

road work clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Tuesday, Public Works crews will close two segments of southbound Cedar Heights Drive to perform patching.

The work is expected to take one week, and traffic operations will function under an alternating traffic pattern.

