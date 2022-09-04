Lane closure on Cedar Heights Drive

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Tuesday, Public Works crews will close two segments of southbound Cedar Heights Drive to perform patching.
The work is expected to take one week, and traffic operations will function under an alternating traffic pattern.
CF VBALL 1
Cedar Falls Tigers Katie Remmert and Grace Hannam look to block a Marion kill attempt, Thursday.
CF VBALL 2
Cedar Falls outside hitter Katie Remmert spikes the ball passed two Marion defenders, Thursday.
CF VBALL 3
Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert Grace Hannam and Brynn Bakula look to block a kill attempt from Marion junior Michaela Goad, Thursday.
CF VBALL 4
The Cedar Falls student section does the wave during the Tigers match against Marion on Thursday.
CF VBALL 5
Cedar Falls sophomore Kya Bradfield goes up for an uncontested kill against Marion, Thursday.
CF VBALL 6
Cedar Falls' Grace Hannam and Brynn Bakula go up for a block on Marion senior Peyton Johnson during Thursday's match against the Wolves.
West VBALL 1
Waterloo West's Sahara Williams elevates above the net for a kill against Prairie during the Cedar Falls Varsity Invitational, Thursday.
