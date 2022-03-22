Lane closure begins Monday at Greenhill Road and Main Street

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin Stage 1 reconstruction of the Greenhill Road and South Main Street intersection. In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, southbound South Main Street lane closure will be required. The lane closure will be in effect while the contractor works on pavement removal, storm sewer, and new pavement on the northwest and northeast corner of South Main and Greenhill. The intersection will be converted to a temporary all-way stop controlled intersection, and southbound South Main Street traffic will be advised to detour using Highway 27/58 from University Avenue to Greenhill Road.