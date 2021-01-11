Landmark Little Brown Church in Nashua being renovated for first time in decades

NASHUA – Scaffolding towers over pews at the famous Little Brown Church in the Vale. Wallpaper is being scraped off the original plaster walls and side pews are being moved aside as the sanctuary receives a much-needed face-lift.
Work began in earnest Monday. The project should take a month to complete, said the Rev. Drew McHolm. The foyer will be renovated, as well. Later in the spring, the church roof will be replaced.
It’s been many decades since any significant renovation has taken place at the historic church, McHolm said. “Wallpaper is staring to peel off the walls, the plaster and lath walls need work – you can see the cracks, and it’s getting worse. The congregation decided let’s do the inside and get it done, and get the roof done and leave a legacy for the next generation.”
Congregations have worked hard over the years to maintain the small country church’s original building and grounds at 2730 Cheyenne Ave. The goal is to restore the inside of the church to its original condition, including re-plastering walls where needed and treating woodwork and pews for preservation without damaging original patina, he said.
The Little Brown Church ranks as a top Midwestern wedding destination and U.S. landmark and tourist site. Built between 1860 and 1864, more than 76,000 couples have said their “I do’s” at the church popularized in the song, “The Church in the Wildwood.”
In 2019, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary by the traditional “ringing of the bell” at the famed church where they were married in 1954. On any given day year-round, tourists stop and take photos and selfies at the picturesque site.
Estimated cost is $100,000 for the renovation and roof. Riehle Decorating of Cresco, a company that specializes in historic renovation and restoration, has been hired for the interior project. Yoder Construction of Northeast Iowa will install the new roof.
Funds are being raised by the congregation and via the church’s Facebook page and website, www.littlebrownchurch.org.
“We’re trying to do some fundraising online, but the church folks are paying for this all themselves. They basically step up and pay for things with regards to keeping the historical nature of this place,” McHolm said.
On Jan. 1, the Nashua Community Church merged with the Little Brown Church and combined their congregations and resources. Plans are being developed for the community church building, including renaming it the Compass Outreach Center and making it the home of youth and children’s ministries and a midweek contemporary worship service, McHolm said. Worship services are taking place there through January as the Little Brown Church is refurbished.
Any historic renovation project uncovers odds and ends, and this project is no different. A 1959 Sunday school magazine was found jammed under a pew, McHolm said, but the most interesting find was a letter dating from Nov. 8, 1955.
“When we took apart the pulpit and pulled off old fabric off the top of the lecturn, we discovered a letter written by Mrs. Glenn R. Utterbach, whose husband was the pastor then. It was addressed to whoever was next to replace the fabric. That was 65 years ago,” McHolm marveled.
“It was like finding a time capsule. My wife, Jesse, and I are going to write another letter and put it in there for whoever comes after us.”