CEDAR FALLS — Lana Hochreiter will lead a spin class Saturday called “The Beat Goes On” to mark American Heart Month at the Cedar Falls Recreation Center, beginning at 10 a.m.

At 83, Hochreiter, a certified spin instructor, has been teaching spin classes for 13 years. Her classes are regularly filled with seasoned citizens as well as younger riders.

“The heart ride is for experienced riders and for people who have never done a spin class before. It’s a great work out,” Hochreiter said. New participants will receive attention and instruction on how to ride properly.

“You just have to be able to get on a bike. I can adjust the ride for beginners and riders can go at their own pace.”

The event is free to rec center members; non-members can participate for a drop-in fee of $5 for students and participants over 65, and $10 for others. A bike can be reserved in advance, or “just come on Saturday,” said Hochreiter.

There will be door prizes, blood pressure checks, goodie bags and more.

Hochreiter wants to bring attention to American Heart Month, she explained, because she is a cardiac survivor who has four heart stents after being diagnosed with blocked arteries in her 70s.

“If I can save one person by something I say or do, at least one, that would be nice. I want people to listen to their bodies, to not be afraid about what they can do,” she said.

Hochreiter has always been active, including riding in 20 RAGBRAIs. But in her late 60s, she wanted to be more physically fit, lose a few pounds and perhaps stave off common ailments often associated with aging. Rowing, spinning and biking the trails kept her busy and active and, eventually, she began teaching senior classes.

At 70, Hochreiter began feeling extremely tired and instinctively knew something was wrong. At her family’s urging, she went to a doctor and underwent a series of tests.

Tests revealed nothing. Hochreiter was told that “I have the heart of a 30 year old because of being fit,” and she was sent home. “But I said no, something is wrong, but I was the cowardly lion. I didn’t want to go back, but I did because I listened to my body.”

A cardiologist diagnosed her with two severely blocked arteries. Being physically fit, her heart had been able to push blood through, but she required stents to improve blood flow. After three months in cardiac rehab, she was back to her energetic self. At 72, she became a certified spin instructor.

Several years ago, she required two additional stents, but her overall good health helped her recover quickly and get back in the bike saddle and start spinning again.

“I’m thrilled to be alive and teaching, and I want to get more people motivated to do it with me, to take that journey and make that step. I’ve watched people start out hanging off the handle bars in their first spin classes and then later they’re out on bikes riding the trails.

“It can change a life – it changed my life. You’ll see and feel tangible results,” Hochreiter said, who was recognized in 2020 as one of the Courier’s Eight Over 80 honorees. She teaches “Jump Start Cycle” at 9 a.m. Fridays at the rec center.

Eight Over 80 2022 winners Marlene Behn Diana Blake Eileen Kruse Louise McGinnis Nyle McMartin Paul Rider Joan Stigler Lois Wishmeyer