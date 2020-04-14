You are the owner of this article.
Lamont man dies in tree-cutting accident
Lamont man dies in tree-cutting accident

LAMONT – A Lamont man died in a tree-cutting accident on Monday.

Ray Donald Welter, 82, was taken to Regional Medical Center in Manchester where he was pronounced dead, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened at about 5:35 p.m. at 1246 Buchanan-Delaware Ave. as Welter was taking down a tree with a chainsaw. As he cut through the trunk, the tree split and fell, striking him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Strawberry Point Ambulance and Regional Medical Center Ambulance.

