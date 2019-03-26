WATERLOO — Women will be empowered and rejuvenated at “Spark to Fire,” a ladies’ day out and luncheon planned for April 4.
The first-ever event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, and is a fundraiser for the Family and Children’s Council.
“Women usually put themselves on the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to priorities, so this ladies’ day out is a day to decompress,” said Amanda Goodman, executive director of the Family and Children’s Council.
“It seems like there used to be more of these kinds of events for women. We thought it would be fun and informative. Women will leave feeling inspired, pampered and rejuvenated in their lives,” she said.
The gathering’s title comes from one of Goodman’s favorite quotes by entrepreneur Colette Werden: “It’s OK if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire.“
Vendors, health screenings, spa treatments, vacation planning, financial planning, home decorating ideas and shopping opportunities will be offered at the expo beginning at 10 a.m. A disc jockey will provide music throughout the day.
Lunch will feature a variety of food stations at 11:30 a.m. Tara Thomas, director of school and community relations at Waterloo Community Schools, will serve as emcee.
A “Spark to Fire” award also will be presented. Nominations and voting took place online earlier this year.
Goodman will be the keynote speaker.
“I will share my story of empowerment – coming from the media industry after 17 or 18 years working in the ‘boys club.’ I had to find my own voice, and I never apologized for using it,” said Goodman.
Women, she says, have a tendency to apologize in advance “when we offer our opinion about something, saying ‘I’m sorry but … .’ There’s no need to apologize when we speak up for ourselves. I’ve learned not to be delicate about it,” Goodman said.
The mission for Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County is to prevent child abuse and strengthen families, improve family relationships by teaching effective parenting skills, including education in schools, direct services and community outreach, and provide advocacy to support families in long-term stability.
“‘Spark to Fire’ is a day for women, but we’re raising funds to help children and families because that’s what we do. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Goodman says.
Reservations are due Monday. Cost is $25 per person and includes the expo and luncheon. A table of eight is $175. Tickets can be ordered at www.eventbrite.com.
