Labor shortages at Conservation Board cut lead to cut services

WATERLOO – Shortages in personnel at Black Hawk County Conservation could lead to services being cut, Executive Director Mike Hendrickson warned Tuesday.

Hendrickson told the Board of Supervisors he currently has two paid seasonal employees on staff. The usual number this time of year is around 10, mostly college age students.

“Typically what they’d be doing is just general maintenance, as in mowing, weed-eating, cleaning facilities, cleaning cabins, just any type of maintenance work that we have to keep those parks running,” Hendrickson said. “Some work with the public answering questions, different things like that, but the main thing would be … upkeep of our facilities.”

Hendrickson confirmed the Conservation Board has enough funding to hire seven or eight more employees. He had no answer as to why there have been so few applicants, saying it reflects the general shortage in labor.

“Everyone is looking for employees,” he said. “That’s been the cry out for months and months and months about the fact that everyone has positions, everyone needs help, and the help for whatever reason – and I do not have an explanation for it – the help just doesn’t show up.”

If these positions continue to go unstaffed, Hendrickson said, the Conservation Board will have to cut back on services at parks and prioritize certain areas.

“Obviously, that would not be with our cabin rentals or any of our facility rentals, those are still our No. 1 priorities,” Hendrickson said. “But areas we have discussed that may have to be cut back on a little bit would be the mowing that we do. Some of it we may have to pick areas and just not spend the time to mow them this year unless we get that help.”

