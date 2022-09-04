 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Labor Day garbage make-up days set in Waterloo

trash collection evergreen
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no curbside garbage collection on Monday.

Residents with Monday as their normal collection days should put their garbage containers out by 6 a,m. Tuesday for pickup.

No other days of the week will be affected by the Monday holiday for trash service. There is no yard waste curbside service this week.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

