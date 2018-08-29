Subscribe for 33¢ / day
061416bp-lpc-museums-6-MAIN
Buy Now

The inside of the 1861 log cabin, the latest restoration effort by the LaPorte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum. The cabin is part of the museum’s Rural Iowa Heritage Center.

 Photos by BRANDON POLLOCK, Courier Staff Photographer

LA PORTE CITY — The La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum has established the Friends of the La Porte City Museum Endowment Fund.

“Since the museum’s inception in 1970, we have relied on the community’s support. Over the past 15 years we have greatly appreciated the generous gifts of time, talents and financial resources to help us secure our rural history,” said Jan Erdahl, board president.

The fund has been started to help secure long-term, financial stability for the museum.

The fund is a 501©(3) charitable entity established separately from the museum.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Donations, bequests and legacies of all sizes are welcome to grow the endowment. Those who make gifts of $500 or more will become a member of the Jesse Wasson Society. They will be honored with engraved bricks based on contribution level, and placed in front of the Rural Iowa Heritage Center at 404 Chestnut St.

Donations are tax deductible and may be mailed to the Friends of the LPC Museum, P.O. Box 6, La Porte City, IA 50651. Checks should be made payable to “Friends of the LPC Museum.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments