LA PORTE CITY -- The La Porte City Women's Club is offering a scholarship opportunity of nontraditional students.

It is designated for a past Union Community School district graduate or a community member residing within the Union school district.

One scholarship for $500 will be awarded for spring semester 2022. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

Requests for a application can be made via email to lpcwcscholar@lpctel.net.

