La Porte City woman wins $30,000 lottery prize
alert top story

La Porte City woman wins $30,000 lottery prize

AnnHaraldson
PHOTO COURTESY IOWA LOTTERY

La PORTE CITY -- A La Porte City woman said it was difficult to sleep after she scratched off a $30,000 lottery prize.

Ann Haraldson, 62, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 841 South St. in Jesup.

“I picked up a few tickets, took them home with me,” she told lottery officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I scratched them off at home and sat at the kitchen table and screamed really loud.”

Haraldson said that in the excitement of her big win, she woke up her husband, Tom. They spent hours afterward checking the ticket and counting the completed words.

“Like half the night, yeah, you could say that,” she said with a laugh. “Passing it back and forth between the two of us, we got it looked at quite well.”

They took the ticket back to the store the next day to check on the lottery terminal, just to be sure.

Haraldson said that besides a celebratory dinner out, she had no immediate plans to spend her winnings.

