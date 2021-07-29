La Porte City woman wins $30,000 lottery prize

PHOTO COURTESY IOWA LOTTERY
La PORTE CITY -- A La Porte City woman said it was difficult to sleep after she scratched off a $30,000 lottery prize.
Ann Haraldson, 62, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 841 South St. in Jesup.
“I picked up a few tickets, took them home with me,” she told lottery officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I scratched them off at home and sat at the kitchen table and screamed really loud.”
Haraldson said that in the excitement of her big win, she woke up her husband, Tom. They spent hours afterward checking the ticket and counting the completed words.
“Like half the night, yeah, you could say that,” she said with a laugh. “Passing it back and forth between the two of us, we got it looked at quite well.”
They took the ticket back to the store the next day to check on the lottery terminal, just to be sure.
Haraldson said that besides a celebratory dinner out, she had no immediate plans to spend her winnings.
Waterloo firefighters plucked a kitten from the Cedar River after it apparently fell from a bridge Monday July, 26, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls into Waterloo on Wednesday
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cycling sculptures
Cyclists arrive at the downtown entertainment area during RAGBRAI in Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists find their gear as they set up camp during RAGBRAI on Wednesday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists rest in their campgrounds during RAGBRAI on Wednesday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Bikes line the sidewalk outside SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A cyclist rides along the Cedar River in Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
An Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer directs traffic along the RAGBRAI route into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists make a stop on Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Navy Cycling
Members of the Navy Cycling Team visit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum during the Waterloo stop on the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kelly Sullivan hugs one of the members of the USS Iowa Navy submarine as they and the Navy Cycling Team visit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum during the Waterloo stop on the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Eric Erickson, part of the Adaptive Sports Iowa team, talks about participating for the first time in the RAGBRAI ride while at the Waterloo stop on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Des Moines Register photojournalist Bryon Houlgrave, center, downs a slice of pie during the pie eating contest between the Register and NPR on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Michael Morain, communications director for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, looks up to Waterloo Mayor and judge Quentin Hart during the pie eating contest between the Des Moines Register and NPR on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo. The Register won the contest.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The NPR team competes against the Des Moines Register on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists and residents fill the streets in the downtown entertainment area in Waterloo during the overnight stop of the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Prone to Jones performs at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on Wednesday during the overnight RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Stackhouse performs at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza Stage on Wednesday during the overnight RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
