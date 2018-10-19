LA PORTE CITY — If you’re watching the “Dr. Oz” show between now and the end of December, chances are you’ll see a familiar Cedar Valley face.
La Porte City resident Angie Gray, a former nurse and owner of Angie Gray Wellness, has been chosen to be a segment co-host on the show. Gray and Dr. Mehmet Oz will appear together during the “Future of Nursing” segments through December. Gray and her long-time product partner, Usana Health Sciences, is partnering with Dr. Oz in awarding a $10,000 nursing school tuition prize.
Taping of the segments began Thursday in New York, and the first segment will air on the Nov. 2 “Dr. Oz” show. “Dr. Oz” airs at 3 p.m. weekdays on ABC.
A graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo, Gray received her licensed practical nurse degree from Hawkeye Community College. She was a nurse for a number of years at Covenant Medical Center. Now, she travels the country to speak on behalf of Usana Health Sciences, which sells nutrition and skin care products. Usana also is a partner of the “Dr. Oz” show.
To speak about the future of nursing and help award a scholarship to a nursing student is an honor, Gray said. Her mother was a nurse, and four of her children work in the health care industry.
“It’s an important job,” she said of nursing. “The nurses we have coming up now are looking at patients in a more holistic way, with emphasis on care of the whole person. It’s a very vulnerable place when you’re sick, and nurses are almost always the first faces you see.”
Gray said she’s excited to be part of the team to award the nursing scholarship, and encourages nursing students in Iowa to enter the contest.
“We have the best nursing schools in the country,” she said.
Deadline to enter the contest is Nov. 15. Students must submit an essay online, saying in 400 words or fewer what inspired them to become a nurse and what the job means to them. A brief video and photo must also be submitted. The $10,000 tuition winner will be announced in January. For details on how to enter, go to https://www.doctoroz.com/future-nursing-essay-contest.
