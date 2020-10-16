La Porte City upgrades downtown's century-old brick road

LA PORTE CITY – The city is in the final stages of a nearly $3 million face-lift that includes a total reconstruction of the downtown streetscape.

The original bricks along four blocks of the city’s Main Street commercial district are being replaced. The bricks were first laid in 1908 and have been torn up and patched over the years.

The city spent nearly five years planning the rehabilitation project that began in April and is planned to be completed in November.

“It’s the entrance into the city,” said La Porte City Mayor Dave Neil. “People think of their town as how their main street looks.”

The street’s new bricks have a vintage feel, and bump outs were added at each intersection to improve crossing safety.

New sidewalks, memorial benches and streetlights are set to provide an updated yet vintage feel of downtown. The old streetlights and many of the original bricks have been sold to area residents, and some of them will be incorporated into new features of the street.

The project also will include rehabilitation of the city parking lot including a new retaining wall with a limestone texture and a seating area overlooking Wolf Creek.

