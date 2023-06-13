LA PORTE CITY – La Porte City Specialty Care has received the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals Governor's Award for quality care in health care facilities.

Nominations for the award are made by residents, family members, or staff of the health care facilities. The Department of Inspection and Appeals received three nominations for La Porte City Specialty Care from current residents' families.

To celebrate this accomplishment, a ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, on the La Porte City Specialty Care front lawn. Past and current families are encouraged to attend and celebrate with us.

La Porte City Specialty Care has a long-standing reputation for its compassionate care, dedication to residents, and vibrant activities program.

"We are honored to receive this nomination," said administrator Pam Tallman. "It is a testament to the team's dedication to our residents. The team works tirelessly to ensure our residents receive the best possible care in a home-like atmosphere. To have their work recognized is incredibly meaningful."

La Porte City Specialty Care is owned and operated by Care Initiatives, Iowa's largest not-for-profit skilled nursing care and senior care provider. Care Initiatives and Care Initiatives Hospice operate 58 skilled nursing, rehabilitation, Alzheimer's/dementia, assisted living, and hospice locations throughout Iowa.