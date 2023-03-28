LA PORTE CITY -- La Porte City Specialty Care will host a community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

It will be held on the facility grounds at 1100 Highway 218 North in La Porte City.

Children through age nine are invited to participated. The lawn is separated by age group and nine eggs have a special ticket enclosed for grand prizes. Children should see the Easter bunny to redeem their ticket.

The Easter Bunny and Kevin the Minion will be there, as well as 3,000 eggs. Cookies and punch will be served afterward. The event is free and open to the public.

Parking is limited at the facility. A shuttle bus from the city parking lot across from the fire station at 204 Main St. will shuttle riders to and from the facility. The bus will depart from the parking lot at 12:40 p.m.

In the event of rain, the hunt will be postponed to April 8.

