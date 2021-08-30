La Porte City ‘rumbles’ through pandemic

Odd Pops Tea Room & Eatery, located downstairs from the old Odd Fellows meeting space on Main Street, opened for special events in the fall of 2018 and public dining in October 2019 – on the cusp of the streetscape project and a few months before the pandemic came to Iowa.

“We were really starting to roll at that point. We knew we were going to have close for the street, and then the pandemic hit,” Odd Pops owner Deb Yordt said. “If anything good came out of it, at least it was all at the same time.”

Yordt chose to stay closed until July as street work continued. Business has started to pick up again.

“We’re known for scones,” she said. “We say, ‘Everybody must get sconed,’” playing off a line from a Bob Dylan song of the mid-1960s.

The business could grow, with the idea of adding a coffee shop in the fall. It’s difficult to find workers, she said. “That’s been more of a hindrance than anything.”

Black Hawk County, where La Porte City is located, had an unemployment rate of 4.1% in July, down from 5.2% in June, Iowa Workforce Development data show. Yet, employers seek workers.