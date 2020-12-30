La Porte City reminds residents not to overload recycling centers

LA PORTE CITY – The city is reminding residents near and far to plan ahead when dropping off recyclables.

The La Porte City Public Works Department on Tuesday morning was confronted with an overabundance of cardboard at the city recycling site behind the Public Works building off of U.S. Highway 218 near Schull Avenue.

“It was just a little frustrating because we have snow coming. By now, it would have been covered in snow if Public Works hadn’t picked that up,” said La Porte City Clerk Jane Whittlesey.

Crews arrived at the site to prepare for the Tuesday afternoon snowfall when they saw cardboard boxes of all sizes overflowing from the recycling Dumpsters. Some were broken down, but many were not.

“If cardboard and paper get wet, you can’t recycle it anyway, and then it just goes to the landfill,” Whittlesey said.

Two of the Dumpsters are labeled for cardboard. A third is for mixed media and another is for aluminum and cardboard.

Whittlesey said the overload is not uncommon during the holidays at many recycling centers in Northeast Iowa.

“The cardboard and paper issue is always really tough at Christmas because everyone has cardboard and boxes to get rid of,” she said.

