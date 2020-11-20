La Porte City pastor provides COVID relief to community

LA PORTE CITY – A Cedar Valley man who recently changed his life and became a pastor now spends his free time looking for more ways to help others.
The Rev. Chad Adelmund took the helm at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City last year. When the pandemic hit in March he quickly pivoted and launched services online for the church’s nearly 100 members.
When he and his wife, Tami, saw their community struggling, they wanted to do more. They joined with other volunteers from the church and began preparing free meals weekly for those in need.
“Our church has always had a heart for the community. We’re just looking for what’s next. We kind of feel idle when we’re not doing something for the community,” he said.
Each Wednesday from March until last week, the volunteers would shop, cook and prepare homestyle dinners for about 150 people to drive up and take the packaged meals to go.
But with the recent surge of coronavirus cases in Black Hawk County, they put the free meals on hold and found an increasing number of residents were suffering from the virus.
“La Porte City has a lot a lot of cases of this going around. Instead of taking a chance, even though we use gloves and masks, we just thought we’d stop for a while at least until this went down,” he said.
Now they’re delivering essentials like food and medicine to La Porte City residents who have contracted COVID-19.
They also supplied backpacks and school supplies for 200 La Porte City and Dysart students in the Union Community School District as the school year began.
Hurdling obstacles has become routine for Adelmund who has spent most of his first year as a pastor in the midst of a pandemic.
“It’s a close-knit community. That’s another thing I love about this community. Anybody’s willing to help anybody,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
For now the volunteers are only able to help those in La Porte City but hope to work with more communities to offer similar services.
“There are many families that have been affected and need help. Many households are in quarantine for several days with no way to get things they need from stores and if you find yourself in this situation please let us know so we can find a way to get you and your family what you need,” Adelmund wrote on a Facebook post.
Adelmund, a 1995 Hudson High School graduate, began attending the church with his wife about 10 years ago when his father-in-law, Roby Coyne, began suffering from ALS.
“He never complained, even when he couldn’t move his arms and legs. ... He had a peace about him I didn’t understand. ... He said it was Jesus,” Adelmund said. “When he passed, he was at peace. It’s never easy, but he made it seem easier.”
The couple then became more active in the church, joining the praise team and leading youth classes. Adelmund began taking enrichment classes online.
He said he didn’t grow up in a church and never considered himself a “church guy.”
“But they welcomed me. … They accepted me,” he said. “I wasn’t really a leader before that. I guess that’s how I more relate to people who don’t think they’re ‘church guys’ or feel like they’re going to be judged.”
Adelmund was delivering a sermon at his cousin’s funeral in 2011 when he decided to move forward with his passion.
“I just felt like I was really called to be a pastor,” he said.
He left his job at John Deere after 12 years, buried his head and got to work. He took full-time classes online from Indiana Wesleyan University while working several part-time jobs and spending as much time with his four children and wife as he could. He received an associate’s degree in Christian ministry and became pastor of the La Porte City church last year.
“It was a huge change for my kids,” he said. “I went from not ever going to church with them to now I’m the pastor.”
Now he lives in the parsonage next to the church with his family, who all are still active in the church today.
“They just make you feel loved and welcome here, and I just want to keep that same thing going,” he said.
111120bp-indee-freedom-rock-1
111120bp-indee-freedom-rock-2
111120kg-vets-rock-1
111120kg-vets-rock-2
111120kg-vets-rock-3
062518bp-sorensen-ray-bubba-1
062518bp-sorensen-ray-bubba-2
062518bp-sorensen-ray-bubba-3
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-1
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-2
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-3
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-4
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-1
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-2
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-3
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-4
092415tsr-freedom-rock-02
092415tsr-freedom-rock-03
092415tsr-freedom-rock-04
092415tsr-freedom-rock-05
092415tsr-freedom-rock-06
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.