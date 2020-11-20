La Porte City pastor provides COVID relief to community

Now they’re delivering essentials like food and medicine to La Porte City residents who have contracted COVID-19.

They also supplied backpacks and school supplies for 200 La Porte City and Dysart students in the Union Community School District as the school year began.

Hurdling obstacles has become routine for Adelmund who has spent most of his first year as a pastor in the midst of a pandemic.

“It’s a close-knit community. That’s another thing I love about this community. Anybody’s willing to help anybody,” he said.

For now the volunteers are only able to help those in La Porte City but hope to work with more communities to offer similar services.

“There are many families that have been affected and need help. Many households are in quarantine for several days with no way to get things they need from stores and if you find yourself in this situation please let us know so we can find a way to get you and your family what you need,” Adelmund wrote on a Facebook post.

Adelmund, a 1995 Hudson High School graduate, began attending the church with his wife about 10 years ago when his father-in-law, Roby Coyne, began suffering from ALS.