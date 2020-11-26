La Porte City newspaper closes after 127 years

“As the local newspaper we felt a deep obligation to treat that story with a little more care and respect for the difficulty the communities were going through. It wasn’t a race to get that scoop. Our approach was different. That family is part of our community, part of our greater family,” he said.

While employees came and went, one employee stood the test of time. Mary Bauer, who still works with the couple, was the first person they hired. She did “a little bit of everything,” including photography, layout and writing.

“If there was a sporting event in town, you could count on Mary being there taking some pretty awesome photos,” Whittlesey said.

Whittlesy cherishes the opportunities to learn about and make connections with his community.

The couple successfully brought the historic newspaper to the digital age by creating its first website and mobile app.

“It really comes down to telling people’s stories,” he said. “If you can communicate a story in a way where people can really walk away knowing someone better or understanding something better — that, to me, is journalism at its finest.”