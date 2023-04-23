LA PORTE CITY — Board members cut the ribbon Friday on the La Porte City Golf Club, marking a successful end to a seven-month effort to save the local institution.

The event celebrated the work that went into the golf course’s survival, beginning with its purchase by club members and the community.

The ceremony was an emotional moment for those who labored over the project, including Board President Kirstien Slater, who has golfed on the course since she was 8 years old. Her grandmother, Lois Riggle, managed the clubhouse, and her portrait still hangs on the mantle.

“I think the community as a whole shared a lot of common feelings on what the golf course truly is for our community,” Slater said. “Not only is it a place for older retired people to play golf, but young families, kids, all ages, all generations have really spent a lot of time out here, and I think everybody was just not willing to see it close.”

Last September, club management announced the imminent closure of the club as former owner Corey Schatz prepared to sell it. The course was set to become farmland. With 10 days to act from the announcement to closure, the people of La Porte City stepped in at the 11th hour and purchased it at a cost of $400,000.

“What we said is, ‘One person’s $1,000 is another person’s $10,000,’” Slater said. “So everybody’s best pledge is what really made this happen.”

From there, work was done on the course itself. This included cutting down 85 trees amounting to 125,000 tons of foliage.

One of the people to jump in was Sarah Medina. She used to go out and hit the ball with her father growing up, but the family’s history with the golf course spans three generations.

Her grandfather, Clare Shaner, was a fixture at the La Porte City Golf Club — so much so that there’s a bell at the sixth hole dedicated in his memory. He also dated Riggle, bringing the two granddaughters together to save a family treasure.

As the training ground for Union Community High School’s golf program, Medina and her colleagues now have the pleasure of seeing that next generation hit the fairway.

“I’ve been obviously spending a lot more time since I’ve been on the board just in and out on a daily basis than I might have in past years,” Medina said. “But seeing the amount of kids out here golfing just makes my heart happy because it’s like we always often say, they’re the future of the course.”

Medina’s father has since died, but she believes he – and her grandfather – would be pleased with their work.

“I like to think my loved ones are looking down and saying, ‘I’m proud of her,’” Medina said.

La Porte City Golf Club will mark its 70th anniversary May 13.

Adam Zyglis 2023 Bills' Damar Hamlin Hamlin Wakes Up NFL MVP Big Win for #3 Freedom Caucus Classified Documents Kevin McCarthy George Santos Trounced in Divisional Round Storybook Bills Tony Dungy Engulfed in Gunfire Wheel of Distraction Newport News Shooting Tyre Nichols Militarization of Police Flordia Schools Flordia Schools Chinese Balloon Winter of '22-'23 The Whether Balloon Greene in a Nutshell Record Mass Shootings in January His Story Formal Complaint Toxic Twitter Political Candy Second Amendment Firing Squads Ohio Train Derailment Fox News Race-baiting No Apology From China Hamster Wheel of Death Scott Adams Knockoff Products DC Theatricks Fire Tennessee Drag Bill Year of Heartache Florida Anti-LGBTQ Bills Firefighter Jason Arno Remote Control Michael Knowles Big Tent GOP Slow and Steady Bills Re-sign Jordan Poyer Lake Tahoe Snow Failed Bank Trump Bandwagon Pro-Russia GOP War at Home Nashville School Shooting Protecting the AR-15 Thinking and Praying Dalai Lama Rod and Gun Show Ladies' Injustice Justice Clarence Thomas Twitter Check Mark