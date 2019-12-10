WATERLOO — Kyle Baker learned how to listen to his customers long before launching a career in banking.
His road to becoming retail banking manager at Community Bank and Trust, overseeing the client experience at the bank’s three Cedar Valley branches, began by helping customers in clothing stores.
“The one good thing that retail taught me was a good foundation for customer service skills,” Baker said. “Sometimes that can be the harder stuff to teach. … I love listening to people talk and share their stories.”
Baker was chosen for The Courier’s 20 Under 40 recognition this year and has since celebrated his 40th birthday. He has earned high marks for his work in the local banking industry but also for volunteering.
“I really want to be an inspiration for our team at Community Bank and Trust,” he said. “Getting out into the community and volunteering is a huge part of our culture, so I just want to set that example.”
Baker is an Indiana native who graduated with a degree in mass communications from the University of Evansville. He moved to Cedar Falls in 2012 and soon found himself working as a personal banker at Wells Fargo before becoming a branch manager there.
Community Bank and Trust President and CEO Stacey Bentley hired Baker in 2016.
“The first time I met him I knew he was somebody I wanted on our team because he was personable and well respected in the banking community,” Bentley said. “He’s been a great advocate for our bank and our community.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s high energy,” she said. “I think what our clients like about him, and what I like about him, is he’s an out-of-the box thinker.”
Bentley said Baker has embraced the bank’s focus on community service too, serving as a mentor and volunteer with Junior Achievement, chairing the Salvation Army fundraising committee, and volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club.
He’s also taken on political advocacy, serving on a leadership group in the Iowa Bankers Association that travels to Washington, D.C., to talk about banking issues.
Bank employee Deb Dralle, who nominated Baker for the 20 Under 40 award, called him an outstanding mentor and coach for the retail staff.
“A great leader is a great coach and someone that listens to their team members very well,” Baker said. “I love working with our team members one on one, coaching them and developing them for their next roles within the bank.”
That includes helping bank employees find volunteer opportunities centered around their interests. Community Bank and Trust has about 30 employees who contributed a thousand volunteer hours last year, he said.
Many of Baker’s volunteer hours were for Junior Achievement, where he served as a board member, Titan Challenge mentor, Taste of Achievement committee member and a financial literacy fair volunteer.
“I love the mission there,” he said. “The financial literacy piece I see on a daily basis when working with clients at the bank. … That’s why Junior Achievement is so important because it really teaches those skills at a young age.”
Baker’s wife, Teresa, is an Iowa native. They have a son, Elijah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.